Avestar Capital LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $601.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $455.41 and a twelve month high of $603.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

