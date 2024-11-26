Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

