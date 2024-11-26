Avestar Capital LLC Sells 21,179 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

