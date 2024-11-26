Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 234.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $663,000. HTLF Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 289,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $419.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.