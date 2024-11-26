Avestar Capital LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 238.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 54.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 458,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 335,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

IBIT opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

