Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.32), with a volume of 564667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.30).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6,850.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.32.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.