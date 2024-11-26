Bank of Hawaii Makes New $200,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 78.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 555,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

ORCL opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

