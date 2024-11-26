Bank of Montreal Can Has $149.89 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $149,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $570.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.08 and a 200-day moving average of $459.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.43 and a 52-week high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

