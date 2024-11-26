Bank of Montreal Can Has $194.69 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of AON worth $194,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 263,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 372,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,853,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

AON opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $390.73.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.