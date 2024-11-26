Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,107,493 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Realty Income worth $137,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.