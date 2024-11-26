Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,125 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $161,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,554.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.