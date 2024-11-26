Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 2,966,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,698. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $113,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after buying an additional 2,501,828 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,160 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

