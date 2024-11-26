Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bentley Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 88.2% per year over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $2,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,048,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761,103.25. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.