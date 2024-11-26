Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 229900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Benton Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43.
Benton Resources Company Profile
Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
