Berenberg Bank Upgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.