BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider FAX Capital Corp. Sells 230,800 Shares

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$2,566,496.00.

CVE:RX traded up C$0.45 on Monday, reaching C$11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. The firm has a market cap of C$135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

