Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

VBK stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $303.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

