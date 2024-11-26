Blue Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,364 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.