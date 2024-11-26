Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 96.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

