Blur Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Blur has a market cap of $24.99 million and $190.32 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,030,715,651.7789192 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.32562667 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $274,956,136.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

