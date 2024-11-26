BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ZWEN traded up 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is 29.42. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of 27.19 and a twelve month high of 32.18.

