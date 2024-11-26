BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ZPS stock opened at C$12.25 on Tuesday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.21.
