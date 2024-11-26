Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$96.31 and last traded at C$97.04. 5,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.30.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

See Also

