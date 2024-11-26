Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,246,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.