Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Performance
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
