Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $27.56

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 218.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

