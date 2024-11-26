Brokerages Set Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Target Price at $3.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Denison Mines by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 445,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 325,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 884,599 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 351,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.69. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

