Brokerages Set Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Target Price at $3.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.69. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
