Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $27.86

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavor Group

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,038,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,017,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.6 %

EDR opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.