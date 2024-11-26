Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:JWE FY2025 Earnings

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note issued on Sunday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Jamieson Wellness’ FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

