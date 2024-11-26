Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$81.70 and last traded at C$81.52, with a volume of 1725651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 3.7 %

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.84. The company has a market cap of C$34.07 billion and a PE ratio of 52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.