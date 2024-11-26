Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

