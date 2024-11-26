Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $865.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $758.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $908.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

