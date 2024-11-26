Brooklyn Investment Group Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,558,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,397,000 after buying an additional 219,976 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,583,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $357,431,000 after acquiring an additional 302,744 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.