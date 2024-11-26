Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $574,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,603,000 after purchasing an additional 647,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

