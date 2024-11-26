Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 40,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
