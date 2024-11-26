Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $5.01 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

