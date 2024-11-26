Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 23,272 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,330,000 after purchasing an additional 770,135 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,875,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,017,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 161,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.