Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 23,272 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,163.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,330,000 after purchasing an additional 770,135 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,875,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,017,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 161,264 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VTWO opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
