Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.760-7.960 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $291.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89.
Insider Activity
In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
