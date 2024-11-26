Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.66, but opened at $282.54. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $284.50, with a volume of 288,575 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.44.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 238,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.