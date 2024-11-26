Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 190.96 ($2.40), with a volume of 9874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.33).

Cake Box Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £76.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

