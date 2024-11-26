Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 33.3% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Camtek by 21.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

