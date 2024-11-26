Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 44000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$703,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services.

