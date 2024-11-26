Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.
Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.
Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.
