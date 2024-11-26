Carlson Capital Management Acquires 134 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,209. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.