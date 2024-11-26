Carlson Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.37. 285,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.47 and a 12-month high of $181.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

