Carlson Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.59. 217,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $272.34 and a 52-week high of $400.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.