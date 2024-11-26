Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $23.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

