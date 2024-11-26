CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.59 million and $4.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00006337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94,376.09 or 0.99904719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00007724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04009257 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $2,893,701.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.