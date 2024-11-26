Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 6,364 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

