Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $303.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $262.18 and a 52-week high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

